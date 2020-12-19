Pink‘s challenging year is continuing. The singer revealed on Friday, December 18, that she fractured her ankle — the latest in a string of health issues she’s faced this year after battling coronavirus alongside her son, Jameson.

“As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!” the 41-year-old captioned a photo of herself wearing a face mask in a hospital room while giving a thumbs-up. “Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!”

“Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving,” she concluded. “I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!”

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer revealed in April that she and her 3-year old son had tested positive for COVID-19.

Pink, who also shares daughter Willow, 9, with husband Carey Hart, said in an Instagram Live chat that Jameson suffered “the worst of it” and it was “scary” to see her little boy so ill with fevers and stomach issues.

“Jameson has been really, really sick,” she said at the time. “I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a different rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine.”

“There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” Pink added. “It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be OK. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”

The Grammy nominee admitted in June that she had severe anxiety and “one of my very first panic attacks” as she feared for her son.

“It was during the time where I was really afraid for Jameson and just exhausted from my adrenaline for 10 weeks of taking my temperature and wondering if I was gonna die,” she said in an Instagram Live.