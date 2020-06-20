Trying times. Pink faced severe anxiety while watching her 3-year-old son, Jameson, suffer from coronavirus while she also battled the infectious disease.

The “Funhouse” singer, 40, opened up about the impact the pandemic can have on people’s mental health while speaking with Vanessa Inn via Instagram Live on Friday, June 19.

“I think this is really important for people right now with coronavirus — you know anxiety is rampant and panic attacks and just, we feel like the rug is being pulled out from under us a little bit right now and different people on different levels,” Pink explained.

The Grammy winner recalled that she suffered from a panic attack while under pressure from taking care of her son while she was also sick with the coronavirus.

“I was on the phone with you and I was having one of my very first panic attacks and it was during the time where I was really afraid for Jameson and just exhausted from my adrenaline for 10 weeks of taking my temperature and wondering if I was gonna die,” Pink recounted.

She added that Inn suggested a grounding technique to help support her through the difficult time.

“It was incredibly timely because you told me to look for textures and patterns and I look down and I was wearing a paisley dress and sitting on a roque chair,” the “Try” singer said.

Pink revealed in April that she and her son tested positive for COVID-19. She took a look back at her and her son’s “terrifying” battle with coronavirus in a Mother’s Day op-ed for NBC News.

“Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” the “So What” singer — who also shares daughter Willow, 8, with her husband Carey Hart — wrote. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

One month earlier, Pink detailed her “rollercoaster” battle with the disease during an Instagram Live chat with author Jen Pastiloff.

“There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” she said. “It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be OK. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”

