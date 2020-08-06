Keeping it colorful! Kelly Clarkson, Jessica Simpson and more celebrity parents have chosen to dye their children’s hair.

The American Idol alum tweeted about her decision in August 2020, writing, “I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now. Full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what’s happening.”

The Voice coach, who shares daughter River and son Remington with her ex Brandon Blackstock, went on to write, “And before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it’s safe, organic paint.”

As for Simpson, the fashion designer let her daughter Maxwell dye the ends of her hair pink in August 2019 — and was slammed for the parenting choice. “Inspired by The Descendants,” the Open Book author captioned a photo of her eldest at the time. “#901girl #maxidrew.”

One of the Texas native’s Instagram followers asked, “Isn’t she too young to have her hair dyed?” while another hater commented, “So young it’s a shame.”

Later that same month, Pink dyed her daughter Willow’s hair in direct response to the mom-shaming Simpson had received.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram. “So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday. #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople.”

This instance wasn’t the first time Simpson found herself under fire for dyeing her daughter’s locks. In 2017, the Newlyweds alum shared a family photo of her and Eric Johnson’s Halloween costumes with Maxwell and her younger brother, Ace. Maxwell was dressed as Bella from Beauty and the Beast, complete with darker hair.

When the “These Boots Are Made for Walking” singer was bashed for the brown hue, a source exclusively told Us Weekly: “It was a spray-in color for her costume, not permanent dye.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents coloring their kids’ hair over the years, from Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry to Bachelor in Paradise’s Amanda Stanton.