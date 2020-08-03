Keeping it colorful! Kelly Clarkson gushed about her 6-year-old daughter River’s new hairstyle.

“I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now,” the singer, 38, tweeted on Saturday, August 1. “Full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what’s happening.”

The Voice coach went on to write, “And before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it’s safe, organic paint.”

The Grammy winner also shares son Remington, 4, with her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock. She filed for divorce from the talent manager, 43, in June. The former couple are both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two kids.

The exes tied the knot in 2013 in Tennessee and “clashed on so many levels” during their nearly seven years of marriage, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June.