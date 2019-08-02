



Taking sides! Pink took a stand against mom-shamers after Jessica Simpson was bashed for dyeing her daughter’s hair.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored,” the Grammy winner, 39, captioned a Thursday, August 1, Instagram post. “So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday. #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople.”

In the social media upload, Pink’s 8-year-old daughter, Willow, read a book while her mom brushed dye onto her strands. The singer went on to show the little one’s blue locks.

This came two days after Simpson, 39, revealed her daughter Maxwell’s dyed ends on Instagram. “Inspired by The Descendants,” the Dukes of Hazard actress wrote on Tuesday, July 30. “#901girl #maxidrew.”

The Newlyweds alum has yet to reply to the negative comments on her photos, but this isn’t the first time that she has been bashed over Maxwell’s hair. In 2017, Simpson shared a family portrait on Halloween, featuring her daughter dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, complete with a yellow gown and dark strands.

After she was criticized for the brown hue, a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time: “It was a spray-in color for her costume, not permanent dye.”

Last month, Pink, who also shares son Jameson, 2, with her husband, Carey Hart, removed the ability to comment on her Instagram photos to avoid the parenting police. “Just a friendly reminder to those of you that need it: there will be no more comments on this page!” she wrote. “Hahahaha! Looks like you’re gonna have to go tell it on the mountain!!!!! Good luck to ya! And to everyone else; I love you forever.”

The Pennsylvania native even told Ellen DeGeneres in April that she planned to stop posting pics of her children on Instagram at all. “There’s a kind way to be online,” Pink explained. “I’m open to kindness. … There’s a way to do things. And that mean stuff, that ain’t it.”

