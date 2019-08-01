



Haters gonna hate! Jessica Simpson let her 7-year-old daughter, Maxwell, dye the ends of her hair and was criticized by mom-shamers.

“Inspired by The Descendants,” the actress, 39, captioned a Tuesday, July 30, Instagram post. “#901girl #maxidrew.”

In the social media upload, the little one showed off her colorful strands. She also smiled in a salon while getting her hair washed and wrapped in foil.

Many of the singer’s followers showed their support for Maxwell’s new ‘do, but some Instagram users left negative comments. “Isn’t she too young to have her hair dyed?” one asked, while another simply said, “So young it’s a shame.”

Following the backlash, Simpson’s fans came to her defense. “Do people really have to mum shame! What Jess does with her children is her business,” one social media user wrote. “It looks great!!” Another echoed this supportive sentiment, writing, “Seriously people need to stop getting your undies in a bunch it’s just hair. You can cut it and it grows back!! For real.”

This isn’t the first time that haters have come after the Texas native for her daughter’s hair. When Maxwell sported a darker hue to match her 2017 Beauty and the Beast costume on Halloween, mom-shamers criticized the decision to dye.

“It was a spray-in color for her costume,” a source explained to Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “[It was] not permanent dye.”

The I Do author and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed Maxwell in 2012. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, also shares son Ace, 6, and daughter Birdie, 4 months.

Since Simpson gave birth in March, her eldest two children have embraced their roles as a big brother and sister. “[They’re] very helpful and sweet with the baby,” a source told Us exclusively later that same month. “They’re both very curious and like to be involved.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!