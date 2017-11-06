Jessica Simpson Gets Mom-Shamed for Adorable Halloween Family Portrait 

Willie, Waylon, Belle and Cowboy Ace #Halloween2017 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Jessica Simpson can’t seem to catch a break on social media. The mom of two was trolled for wearing pigtails (some felt the look wasn’t age appropriate) and then she caught heat for flashing her butt in a birthday tribute to husband Eric Johnson. So it should come as no surprise that some found something wrong with her latest family photo posted on Halloween.

In the photo, the 37-year-old is seen dressed up as Willie Nelson, while Johnson channeled the country legend’s collaborator, Waylon Jennings. Daughter Maxwell went as Belle from Beauty and the Beast and son Ace, 4, an adorable cowboy. So, why did the Internet flip out?

It all has to do with Maxwell’s hair. The 5-year-old is a blonde naturally. But in the October 31 Instagram PIC she’s brunette. “Please don’t tell me she dyed her daughter’s hair!!” wrote one person. Added another: “Why would you color your daughter’s hair at such a young age????????????”

A third complimented the “great costumes” but couldn’t resist asking: “Is Maxwell’s hair dyed? I hope not. Her blonde hair was so beautiful!!!”

The mom-shamers can breathe easy, however, because Maxwell is still blonde.

“It was a spray in color for her costume,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, “not permanent dye.”

It’s not the first time Simpson has faced coiffe criticism. In June, Simpson was inundated with comments about Ace’s long locks. He had his first haircut in September.

