Keeping it colorful. Kristin Cavallari dyed her 5-year-old daughter Saylor’s hair — and she isn’t here for the haters.

“Yes, I dyed Saylor’s hair pink,” the Very Cavallari alum, 34, captioned a Wednesday, January 20, Instagram Story selfie. “No, it’s not permanent so relax mommy-shamers.”

The former reality star sat on the couch with her little one in the social media upload, writing, “It’s very rare I get to just sit and cuddle with my babies.”

The Colorado native also shares sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, with her estranged husband, Jay Cutler. The former couple have been coparenting their three kids since their April 2020 split.

When the parenting police criticized her earlier this month for often posting on social media without her kids, Cavallari clapped back on Good Morning America. “To be honest, I don’t read comments on Instagram so I don’t catch wind of those [negative] comments unless my best friend, Justin [Anderson], decides to go on and read my comments and respond to people or whatever it is,” the True Comfort author said at the time. “It’s really just noise, to be honest. I don’t let any of that stuff really affect me.”

The Uncommon James creator added that even though trolls “love to” bash her parenting skills, she’s “so confident in” her mothering. “I know what a good mom I am,” the Hills alum explained. “I know that I’m doing the best for me and my family.”

Anderson, 40, first defended the Laguna Beach alum on January 10, writing via Instagram: “As Kristin’s real-life friend, I can assure you that her kids are her biggest priority and when it’s her turn with them they have her undivided attention and she’s the best mom I’ve ever been around. … You don’t call out a mother on Instagram to try and make yourself feel better. That is trash behavior and I stand up for close friends. Always.”

The hairstylist noted that “divorced parents have set schedules with their kids.”

Cutler, 37, and Cavallari’s custody agreement is split down the middle with 182.5 days dedicated to each parent, according to May 2020 court documents. The True Roots author is now dating comedian Jeff Dye.