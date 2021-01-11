Coming to Kristin Cavallari’s defense! Justin Anderson stuck up for his best friend’s parenting skills on Sunday, January 10.

When the Very Cavallari alum, 34, posted a photo of herself having “zero fun” with friends, an Instagram user commented, “Ever since her divorce she never has her kids. A divorce is when a parent should be more worried about there [sic] kids then [sic] men at bars I agree moms deserves [sic] mommy free time but not every single day if you don’t wanna be a mother why did you have kids stop pinning them on Jay [Cutler].”

The Colorado native’s former costar, 40, clapped back in the comments. “You do realize that divorced parents have set up schedules with their kids, right?” the hairstylist wrote. “As Kristin’s real-life friend, I can assure you that her kids are her biggest priority and when it’s her turn with them they have her undivided attention and she’s the best mom I’ve ever been around.”

The dpHUE cocreator went on to call the negative comment “trash,” adding, “You should feel like a garbage can writing something like this to such a dedicated mom like Kristin. no need to respond at all, but you should absolutely take a moment to reflect on where your stupidity comes from.”

When the hate continued from other social media users, Anderson reiterated that the criticism was “trash.”

“You don’t call out a mother on Instagram to try and make yourself feel better,” he wrote. “That is trash behavior and I stand up for close friends. Always. She didn’t start the convo with a sweet compliment. … Also, do this stuff from your real account. Don’t use your fake account for this. it’s the zero posts, zero followers for me. We all know that those Instagram accounts are up to.”

Cavallari shares three kids — Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5 — with Cutler, 37, and has been coparenting them with the former professional football player since their April 2020 split.

Six months later, the Laguna Beach alum exclusively told Us Weekly that their adjustment has been “pretty smooth.” The True Comfort author explained in October 2020: “I mean, there’s good days and bad days, but I’m feeling really good right now. I’m feeling really happy and really free and that’s a nice feeling. … It’s up and down.”

The Uncommon James founder has since been linked to comedian Jeff Dye.