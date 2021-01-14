Brushing off the backlash! Kristin Cavallari doesn’t let mom-shaming on social media faze her.

“To be honest, I don’t read comments on Instagram so I don’t catch wind of those [negative] comments unless my best friend, Justin [Anderson], decides to go on and read my comments and respond to people or whatever it is,” the Very Cavallari star, 34, said during a Thursday, January 14, Good Morning America appearance. “It’s really just noise, to be honest. I don’t let any of that stuff really affect me.”

The former reality star, who shares Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, with her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, added that the public has “loved to criticize” her parenting since she gave birth to their eldest child in 2012.

“It’s the one area of my life that I’m so confident in,” the Colorado native said. “I know what a good mom I am. I know that I’m doing the best for me and my family.”

Anderson, 40, came to Cavallari’s defense on Sunday, January 10, when an Instagram troll accused the Hills alum of “never” having her kids and “pinning them” on the former professional football player, 37, amid their divorce.

“You do realize that divorced parents have set up schedules with their kids, right?” the hairstylist clapped back in the comments at the time. “As Kristin’s real-life friend, I can assure you that her kids are her biggest priority and when it’s her turn with them they have her undivided attention and she’s the best mom I’ve ever been around.”

Anderson went on to write, “You should feel like a garbage can writing something like this to such a dedicated mom like Kristin. no need to respond at all, but you should absolutely take a moment to reflect on where your stupidity comes from. … You don’t call out a mother on Instagram to try and make yourself feel better. That is trash behavior and I stand up for close friends. Always. Also, do this stuff from your real account. Don’t use your fake account for this. it’s the zero posts, zero followers for me. We all know that those Instagram accounts are up to.”

Cavallari previously defended herself in 2016 after Camden, Jaxon and Saylor were “skinny-shamed” following a beach outing. “Yep, I starve my children,” the True Comfort author sarcastically replied to a worried social media user at the time.

She went on to exclusively tell Us Weekly that she chooses to ignore the negativity, explaining, “I don’t read any of it. I know what I’m doing.”

The Laguna Beach alum and Cutler called it quits in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. Cavallari has since been linked to comedian Jeff Dye.