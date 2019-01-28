Like mother, like daughter! Amanda Stanton was at the hair salon with her daughter Kinsley on Sunday, January 27, when the Bachelor star asked fans if she should let her first-grader get highlights with an Instagram Story poll. “How can I say no to this face?” she wrote.

While her next post featured her daughter acting as the “best assistant ever” as the Bachelor alum got her hair dyed, the footage that followed showed the little one with foil in her own hair. Stanton showed off Kinsley’s new look with a mother-daughter pic, writing, “Babe’s first highlights” — and was hit with negative comments.

When a fan wondered why she’d done a poll only to ignore the outcome, the 28-year-old wrote, “Because I value your guys’ opinion and do like to hear what you guys have to say … but ultimately it’s my decision regardless of whatever wins the poll.”

She went on to confess on her Instagram Story, “When I posted the poll about getting Kin’s hair (HARDLY) highlighted, I knew it would trigger the trolls. But I did it anyway … so in a way I was trolling the trolls. Of course I got some messages saying she’s too young etc. … but I got a lot more saying ‘I’m so glad you let her and didn’t care what anyone negative had to say.’”

“So, moral of the story is,” she added, “not everyone is going to agree with everything you do … & that’s okay! We all are entitled to our own decisions and opinions and thoughts on parenting etc and not everyone is going to agree with you and that’s OKAY.”

This isn’t the first time Stanton has slammed mom-shamers on social media. When she found herself under fire in June 2017 for not spending enough time with her kids, Stanton clapped back.

“If you see a photo of me without my kids one weekend and comment something like ‘mother of the year’ or ‘wow shouldn’t she be with her kids?’ Well, there’s a VERY good chance that I can’t be with them because they’re with their dad. As far as Bachelor in Paradise goes, it doesn’t film for very long at ALL. I know it airs for 2 months … but it actually takes a lot less than that to film it,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The reality star shares Kinsley and daughter Charlie, 5, with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfriglio.

