His own take! Pink posted a video of her 4-year-old son, Jameson, trying his hand at her and daughter Willow’s original song.

“I’m teaching Jameson a song, your song,” the Grammy winner, 41, said in a Tuesday, February 9, TikTok video from behind the camera. “Sing, ‘Cover me in sunshine. Shower me with good times. Tell me that world’s been spinning from the beginning and everything will be alright. Cover me in sunshine.’”

With each line, the little one repeated the words back in a deep, slow voice. When the singer laughed and asked, “What version is that?” Jameson replied, “Low version.”

The Pennsylvania native, who shares Willow, 9, and Jameson with her husband, Carey Hart, first shared the lyrics in a Monday, February 8, TikTok video.

“Or I could just sing!” Pink’s eldest child said in the footage. After she belted out the song, snapped and smiled, the songwriter turned the camera on herself. “Ya, OK!” she cheered.

Willow debuted her singing voice in November 2020 when she and her mom performed “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole on Disney’s Holiday Singalong. “They know that Santa’s on his way, he’s loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh,” Willow sang when Pink held the microphone out to her.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer gave birth to her daughter in 2011 and celebrated her 8th birthday in June 2019 with a sweet Instagram tribute. “There are no words for this feeling, this love, this gratitude, this wonder,” Pink wrote via Instagram at the time.

Hart, 45, added with a post of his own at the time: “I love you so much that it hurts. I enjoy every day we have together, even the days I wanna squeeze you. You are growing into an amazing lil person and I’m so proud of you.”

Willow’s parents tied the knot in January 2006 in Costa Rica after five years of dating. Pink called their marriage “awful” and “wonderful” in a September 2020 Instagram caption.

“He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball,” she wrote at the time. “He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together. Marriage is … comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself.”