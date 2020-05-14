No. 1 fan! Thomas Rhett joked that his 4-year-old daughter, Willa Gray, is helping him with song selection for his next album.

“A lot of people have been asking about these songs I’ve been posting, if they’re gonna be on the record or what,” the country singer, 30, said in his Wednesday, May 13, Instagram Story. “We don’t really know. It all depends on Willa Gray. If Willa Gray doesn’t like them, they’re probably not gonna go on the record.”

The Grammy nominee’s eldest daughter replied, “I do like them.”

The Georgia native asked, “You do? All of them? Do you think everybody wants to hear them? Do you think they’re gonna dance the way that we all dance to them?”

Willa Gray agreed, saying, “We can have a party outside and I can wear these Belle shoes and put [this crown] back on.”

The “Die a Happy Man” singer, who also shares Ada James, 2, and Lennon Love, 3 months, with his wife, Lauren Akins, loves raising three girls.

Rhett told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019 that he “was born to be a girl dad.” He gushed at the time: “I love it. I love doing their hair, and I love playing the Barbies with them, whatever they want me to do, tea parties. It’s just been awesome to get to be a dad of two beautiful girls and a third one on the way.”

When his youngest arrived in February, Rhett wrote via Instagram: “It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

He and the Live in Love author, also 30, wed in 2012.