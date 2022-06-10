Jordan Fisher’s family has grown! The actor and Ellie Woods welcomed their first baby on Tuesday, June 7.

“What a journey this has been. We’re so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born 💜,” the Broadway star, 28, captioned an Instagram montage of photos from throughout the pair’s path to parenthood on Friday, June 10. “Riley william fisher – june 7… at 4:20pm 😉.”

In a tweet celebrating the happy news on Friday, Fisher added, “I’m a dad 🥹.”

The couple announced their pregnancy news in a December 2021 Instagram video. “And the journey begins,” the pair captioned a joint statement at the time. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

The social media upload came one month after the duo celebrated their first wedding anniversary. “My love, I fall deeper in love with you every single day and you make me the happiest human on this planet,” the University of Alabama student, 23, captioned throwback photos from their ceremony in November 2021. “Let’s celebrate love today!”

She and the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star tied the knot in November 2020 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The longtime couple met when they were 13 at an Alabama theater camp. Their friendship took a romantic turn a few years later.

“Like a year and a half ago we were kind of like, ‘Let’s see what this could be,’” the Teen Beach Movie star explained to J-14 in November 2017. “I was working on Hamilton at the time. I was like, ‘Come to New York. I’ll take you on some dates and let’s just figure it out.’ So, she came to New York, I took her on some dates and that was it!”

The transition was an “easy” one, the Dancing With the Stars alum exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019.

“It didn’t take any time at all for me to know she was my person,” Fisher said at the time. “She’s a perfect partner for me. We’re in each other’s corner and we’re here for each other in very different fields. It’s so awesome. She’s wonderful.”

One month prior, the Dear Evan Hansen alum proposed to Woods. “I asked my best friend a question … and she said yes,” he captioned a May 2019 engagement video via Instagram. “I love you so much, Ellie Woods. Can’t wait to make you my wife MY WIFE.”

In a post of her own, the then-bride-to-be gushed, “5/20/19 I said yes to the love of my life! Can’t wait to be your wife, Jordan William Fisher. Let’s get married! … Just wanted to thank everyone that made this surprise engagement possible and that will continue to be on this journey with us to marriage! I am still on such a high.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!