Happily ever after! Jordan Fisher married longtime love Ellie Woods three months after postponing their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the duo tied the knot on Saturday, November 21, in front of family and friends.

The former Dancing With the Stars winner, 26, had teased his big day on Thursday, November 19, tweeting, “Off to get MARRIED.”

Woods shared a countdown to the wedding earlier this month. The Work It actor then posted a throwback photo of the two in anticipation of saying “I do” before the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Throwwwwwwback to the first getaway with my love. Couple years later, I would propose here,” Fisher wrote alongside a photo of the pair in Sandestin, Florida, where they fell in love. “And a year and half later, we’ll be spending our first turkey day here as HUSBAND👏🏽AND👏🏽WIFE👏🏽😍.”

The couple originally planned to tie the knot in July, a little more than a year after Fisher proposed in May 2019.

“Our ‘Ding Day’ was yesterday — what was supposed to be a celebration in Hawaii surrounded by the people we love most in our lives,” the Dancing With the Stars: Juniors cohost wrote alongside a photo of his future bride on what would have been their wedding day.

In honor of their dream wedding plans, the pair enjoyed a five-course meal in their backyard on July 24 and looked forward to the rescheduled ceremony in November.

“We’re so blessed. November will be here before we know it! Can’t wait to make you my wife 😍,” Fisher added.

Woods also shared memories from the couple’s “Ding Day” on social media.

“It’s like the day we were gonna get married and then God was like *skrrr*” the University of Alabama alum captioned photos from the magical dinner.

The Grease Live! actor gushed about his future wife to Us Weekly in June 2019, shortly after getting down on one knee the month prior.

“We’ve been best friends for over a decade before we started dating, and so there was a pretty easy transition into going into dating,” he exclusively told Us. “And then it didn’t take any time at all for me to know she was my person. Ellie’s amazing.”

The lovebirds grew up with each other as a part of a theater conservatory, which Fisher said helped bond them for life.

“She knows and respects and loves art and loves what I do and has been part of my career and my journey since the beginning,” he added.

Fisher revealed that he knew he would one day propose to Woods at the beach she vacationed at every summer in Florida. “That was our first vacation together, right when we started dating, and that’s when I knew them, ‘I’m gong to propose to her here. This is the woman I want to be with,’” he recalled.

Two and a half years later, the Teen Beach actor popped the question on the Florida beach.