Jordan Fisher, the 23-year-old triple threat and Dancing With the Stars champ, performs for Us. Read on to learn 25 things about him.

1. I love Harry Potter. I really enjoyed growing up with Harry, Ron and Hermione.

2. My family and friends, my dog and my woman make me the happiest!

3. I’m definitely a geek.

4. I love video games and comics. My dog, Sora, is named after one of the characters from Kingdom Hearts.

5. I come from a big family. I’m one of six and I want that for myself in the future. 6. It’s very rare that I feel nervous about things.

7. My favorite movie would have to be Love Actually.

8. I have trypophobia [a fear of irregular patterns].

9. If I had a day left, I’d spend it with the people I love the most, playing ping-pong and eating really good food.

10. I have a hard time trusting people. I’m always concerned about their intentions. It’s a bit of a defense mechanism.

11. I love to get dressed up: A suit, a long peacoat, a nice scarf and I feel really good.

12. I cannot stand people who make smacking noises when they eat their food.

13. I’d never do drugs!

14. I have a weird obsession with people who can speak multiple languages. I’d love to be able to do that.

15. I would love to duet with Justin Timberlake on a song we create together.

16 I like people to be honest and transparent. It bothers me when people feel the need to embellish stories to make themselves look better.

17. My parents are the smartest, most loving, most resilient people I know.

18. For my last meal on earth, I’d eat steak, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts with tiramisu and a double of Paddy whiskey.

19. I moisturize head to toe daily. They say black don’t crack, but I do not want to take any chances.

20. I love cocktails, cooking, wine and entertaining.

21. I have a love affair with London and Japan, but Hawaii is my top. I love the spirit.

22. My ideal day off would be going to the spa (I love a massage!) or spending the day with [girlfriend] Ellie [Woods]. I’m either a 48-year-old woman or an 84-year-old man.

23. I’d never be caught dead in wicker loafers.

24. Sarah Michelle Gellar came to see Hamilton and I missed her. But then I played Wango Tango in L.A. and she brought her daughter. We really connected and I was able to get them to come see Dancing With the Stars!

25. My biggest dream is becoming a father and husband one day!

