First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods with a baby carriage! The actor’s wife is pregnant with their first child.

“And the journey begins,” the couple captioned their joint Instagram video on Tuesday, December 14. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

In the social media upload, the expectant star, 23, helped her husband, 27, put on his jacket and asked him to reach into his pocket. The Teen Beach Movie star found a positive pregnancy test in the coat and immediately began to cry before hugging Woods. The actress sobbed as well when she first saw the test, holding the stick up with shaking hands.

The pair subsequently revealed the sex of their baby-to-be to their family members with the help of cupcakes filled with blue frosting.

“OH MY GOODNESS. I am so happy for you!” Fisher’s season 25 Dancing With the Stars partner Lindsay Arnold commented on the footage, while JoJo wrote, “OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG ITS A BOY OMG!!!”

Fisher proposed to Woods in May 2019 in Alabama, gushing about his partner exclusively to Us Weekly the following month.

“We’ve been best friends for over a decade before we started dating, and so there was a pretty easy transition into going into dating,” the Broadway star told Us in June 2019. “And then it didn’t take any time at all for me to know she was my person. Ellie’s amazing. She knows and respects and loves art and loves what I do and has been part of my career and my journey since the beginning.”

The pair wed in November 2020 at Walt Disney World. “Thank you to @disneyweddings for helping create our special day and coordinating it safely!” the Work It actor wrote via Instagram following their nuptials. “We were elated we got to celebrate with a small group of family in a private, after-hours event at the Magic Kingdom. In keeping true to the theme of 2020, our special moment was outdoors and physically distanced, and lots of masks of course! … At the end of the day, it’s about the MARRIAGE … and we couldn’t be happier to start.”

The bride added in a post of her own: “Meet the Fisher’s. I got to marry my best friend. … The dreamiest wedding to start my marriage with the dreamiest man.”

When celebrating their first anniversary last month, Woods called herself “the happiest human on the planet,” writing via Instagram, “I fall deeper in love with you every single day.”