15 of the Best Christmas Trees for Every Type of Decor Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the most exciting parts about Christmas is decorating. Putting up and decorating the tree is an exciting tradition for families everywhere, and one thing we love is that every tree is different. One family might go with a traditional, classic look, while another might want something colorful, sparkly and bold!

It’s not always easy to find a tree that suits your style, but that’s why we’re here. We’ve picked out 15 Christmas trees to suit all different decor preferences so you can feel true joy every time you bask in its glow. They’re all on Amazon — shop below!

1. A True Classic: This beautiful faux-pine National Tree Company tree has that traditional look you expect when you think of a Christmas tree. It features 750 white lights and will always be a fantastic choice!

2. Classic but Colorful: Love the above tree but prefer multicolor lights? This Evergreen Classics tree is for you!

3. For the Minimalist: If you prefer minimal greenery, you’ll appreciate the understated beauty of this Hairu Pre-Lit Christmas Tree!

4. Shimmer and Sparkle: If you want to make the holidays a true celebration, go for a party vibe with this tinsel and sequin Turnmeon tree!

5. White Christmas: Love the pure, calm look of a white tree? This National Tree Company tree will be your fave. It comes in other colors too!

6. A Royal Touch: The red and gold ribbons make this Prextex tree look like it belongs in a palace or a castle!

7. A Sprinkle of Snow: This Hykolity tree looks like it could be in the middle of a forest after a snowfall. Peaceful and beautiful!

8. Slim Style: If you don’t have much space or simply don’t love the fanned-out look, this slimmer Home Heritage pencil tree could be for you!

9. Majorly Adorable: If all things pink, heart-shaped, floral and sparkly make your heart smile, don’t miss out on this Ccinee tree!

10. Spiraling: How about a spiral shape for a real conversation piece? Add this Goplus Christmas tree to your shopping cart!

11. On the Tabletop: Looking for a mini tree you could put on the table? This XmasExp tree may be small, but it has a lot of magic!

12. For Multi-Faith Households: If your household also celebrates Hanukkah, it might be fun to grab this blue Goplus tree!

13. Cherry Blossom Beauty: All of the lights on this minimal-style Twinkle Star tree actually look like little cherry blossoms!

14. The Best of Birch: Prefer the white birch look? You’ll want this Birchlitland tree lighting up your home ASAP!

15. It’s Lit: How about a tree made entirely of lights? This Holilluma cone Christmas tree is stunning!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorites below:

