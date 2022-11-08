15 of the Best Christmas Trees on Amazon for Apartments and Small Spaces

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s about that time to start thinking about putting your Christmas tree up! But what if you don’t have one? If you’re in need of a tree that can actually fit inside your space — and you don’t want to deal with the hassle of finding and hauling home a real one — Amazon is here to help.

Below we’ve listed 15 Christmas trees that are short enough for apartments and smaller spaces, many of which can also be disassembled and compactly stored away for the rest of the year once holiday season is over. Check them out!

1. A Trimmed-Down Classic: Standing at five feet tall with a slim design, this National Tree Company tree can slip right into most spaces. It comes in shorter sizes too!

2. Colorful and Collapsible: Love a lot of shine and color? This shimmering tinsel and sequin Heesky Christmas tree is sure to wow. It takes just a few minutes to assemble and disassemble!

3. Dreaming of a White Christmas: Love the pure, calming look of all white? Check out this National Tree Company tree, measuring in at four feet tall!

4. For a DIY Design: Want a simple green tree that you can completely decorate yourself? Check out this super lightweight and slim Goplus Christmas tree, starting at five feet!

5. Christmas Time Is Here: Want something really small but wholly nostalgic? Check out this ProductWorks replica of the tiny tree from A Charlie Brown Christmas!

6. So Snowy: This mini two foot fall National Tree Company tree looks like it’s covered in fresh snow, and it’s pre-strung with 130 clear lights to make it really sparkle!

7. Wrapped Up in a Bow: This collapsible LampLust tree comes pre-decorated with warm white lights and beautiful ornaments, plus a beautiful red velvet bow on top!

8. Glittering Gold: Go for the gilded look this Christmas with this golden Turnmeon tree. Stores away compactly in a box!

9. Light Up the Night: Trade in the traditional string lights for glowing snowflakes instead with this star-topped Prsildan Christmas tree — available in three compact sizes!

10. For the Minimalists: Want something simple and chic? Skip the greenery and opt for this LED tabletop Vanthylit tree!

11. Best for the Smallest of Spaces: Don’t have enough room to display anything on the floor at all? You could try this TenWaterloo lighted wall tree instead!

12. Pretty in Poinsettias: This pop-up Fox Valley Traders faux spruce tree is bright and bold with its red poinsettias and ribbon details!

13. Bringing Something to the Table: Save extra space by setting this snowy tabletop Quicard mini Christmas tree up in your dining room, on your coffee table or even on your kitchen island!

14. Ravishing in Red: Love something eye-catching? Though it’s only three feet tall, this National Tree Company red tinsel tree is sure to majorly elevate your space!

15. Last but Not Least: Here’s one more classic for you. This green National Tree Company faux fir tree comes with 50 multicolor lights, bringing some pizazz but leaving room for more DIY decor!

