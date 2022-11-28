Decking the halls. Kylie Jenner unveiled her massive, two-story Christmas tree via a video of daughter Stormi helping with the holiday decorations.

“Tis the season,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 25, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 28, alongside a video of the oversized tree being put up in the front hallway of her house. Jenner documented the various stages of decorating the tree, giving fans a close-up of all of the red and green ornaments before sharing a clip of her 4-year-old daughter explaining where she wanted certain ones to be placed. In addition to the ornaments bearing Santa’s face and candy canes, the Kylie Skin founder also included a tiny Hostess Donuts decoration on the tree.

“❤️ It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎄,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the comments of her younger sister’s post, while family friend Mallika Haqq gushed that the display looked “soooo beautiful.”

Like her family, Jenner has become known for her over-the-top holiday decorations. In December 2019, she set up a 20-foot tree covered in all-pink decorations, which she topped the following year by having her enormous evergreen covered in fake snow in her foyer. “Over here making magic,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wrote via Instagram in December 2019, adding that she chose exclusively “white [and gold] ornaments this year.”

This year marks the first Christmas that Jenner is celebrating as a mother of two after welcoming a baby boy in February. One month after giving birth, she and boyfriend Travis Scott announced that they changed the infant’s name after previously choosing the moniker Wolf for their little one. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she wrote via Instagram Story in March.

The California native opened up about the complicated decision during season 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“We really didn’t have a name. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloé Kardashian suggested Wolf and I liked the WW,” she shared during a September episode of the reality series. “So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?​​​​’”

She added: “Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He will come back and be like, ‘I really like this name.’ And I am like, ‘We can’t do this again.’ … We are just waiting for him to name himself.”

Two months later, Jenner teased that she and Scott, 31, weren’t ready to share their son’s new name just yet. “My baby’s name is still Wolf. I will let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I will tell you guys in season 3,” she joked.