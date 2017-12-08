OMG! Pregnant Kylie Jenner debuted her gigantic, 20-foot-tall Christmas tree on Thursday, December 7 — and it’s full of pink decorations. The beauty mogul shared the photo with her millions of fans on Instagram and thanked Jeff Leatham for helping her create her holiday vision.

“Thank you @jeffleatham & his team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life …,” she wrote, adding a pink bow emoji.

As previously reported, the 20-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. She didn’t attend the 16th annual WWD Beauty Inc Awards on Thursday where she was being honored with the “Beauty Newsmaker Award,” but sent her best friend Jordyn Woods to accept the honor on her behalf.

Woods, 20, later gave her friend a shout-out on Instagram while holding the award. “It was a privilege to accept the award for NewsMaker of The Year in honor of @kyliecosmetics this morning amongst so many brilliant people at @wwd Beauty Inc Awards💓 Every award winner well deserved it and I will continue to be inspired,” she wrote on Thursday. “@kyliejenner only 20 years old and have already built such a respectable name in beauty! I couldn’t be a more proud best friend but not only that a fan.”

She continued: “Your work ethic and dedication to your brand is motivational. This is only the very beginning! Congratulations to all. Everyone left feeling like a winner.”

Multiple sources told Us Weekly that Jenner and the rapper are having a baby girl. “She’s been resting a lot and keeping things low-key,” a pal told Us in October. “Kylie has been exhausted lately.”

“They’re extremely sweet and very, very happy,” a second insider added. “Who knows what the future holds for them, but he really cares about her and vice versa.”

Jenner has yet to publicly confirm her pregnancy. Sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, are also expecting. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Khloé is pregnant and expecting a son with Tristan Thompson while Kim and Kanye West are expecting their third (a baby girl!) via surrogate.

