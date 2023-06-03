Another Gifford grandbaby is on the way! Kathie Lee Gifford’s son, Cody Gifford, is getting ready to welcome his second child with wife Erika Gifford (née Brown).

“Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFridays in a BIG (brother) way. 🤍, Erika gushed via Instagram on Friday, June 2, alongside a video of son Frank, 12 months. “Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world. Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙 Gifford, party of 4!!! #2under2.”

In the social media upload, the Las Vegas native and Cody, 30, brought their firstborn to one of their doctor’s appointments before revealing her baby bump and asking for name suggestions.

“Can’t get over the greatest news! Love you guys can’t wait to meet the precious little one,” Cody’s younger sister, Cassidy Gifford, wrote via Instagram comment.

Cody and Erika — who wed in September 2020 — welcomed their first child in June 2022. Baby Frankie is named after his late grandfather Frank Gifford. Kathie Lee, 69, was married to the late NFL star for nearly 30 years before he died at the age of 84 in August 2015.

Since Frankie’s arrival, the former Regis and Kathie Lee host has loved becoming a “glamma” to the little one.

“I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” Kathie Lee gushed to Today in August 2022 of meeting her first grandchild. “But this is my son’s child — my husband’s son’s son — it’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation.”

She added at the time: “I remember when I was in the hospital [after giving birth to Cassidy] and Cody kept kissing her head. He said, ‘Mom, why do I love her little head so much?’ I said, ‘Because it’s precious. Go ahead and kiss it, just be gentle, honey.’ All of a sudden, Cody is doing this to his own son’s head and getting lost in the smell of it. I just got caught up in the beauty of it.”

Cassidy, for her part, is also gearing up to welcome a baby into the brood. The Time Trap actress, 29, revealed in December 2022 that she is pregnant with her and husband Ben Wierda’s first child. She is due later this month.

“🙌 🙌 God is SO good. Beyond excited for you guys 🤗,” Erika replied to her sister-in-law’s Instagram announcement at the time.