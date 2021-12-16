Jacob Roloff’s Wife Isabel Rock Defends Decision to Keep Son Mateo Private

Privacy, please! Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel Rock, have kept details about their son, Mateo, private since his arrival — and the new parents are explaining why.

“We knew before we had him that we wanted to protect his privacy online,” Rock, 25, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 15, after one of her followers asked why she was “hesitant” to share information about her newborn. “How that looks was always going to change because you don’t know until you’re in it, how you’re going to feel, what you’re going to feel comfortable with sharing when baby is really here. Ultimately, Jacob said from the beginning that we would share very little about our kids and I agreed.”

The couple are “navigating that daily,” the artist went on to write. “[We’re] checking in with each other about comfortability and what we choose to share. As for the birth, I will probably share eventually, but it will be focused on me and my experience of course and less about the baby.”

Jacob, 24, announced on December 6 that his wife had welcomed their infant. “My wife is a superhero my son is an angel and all nurses are saints goodnight,” the Little People, Big World alum tweeted at the time.

Rock shared their son’s name via Instagram in a black-and-white Instagram post five days later, writing, “Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect. He came one week ago 12/4 at 12:40 am. Our birth story didn’t go as planned; as we know life rarely ever does. These past few weeks have shown me what true surrender and trust looks like. I have never been more hands on my knees afraid and I have also never known a love so big. Seeing Jacob as a father is the most heartwarming thing I have ever witnessed. Being a mother is the most myself I have ever felt. Through all of this, I am just affirmed now more than ever that our angels are always looking out for us.”

On Tuesday, December 14, the new mom explained the meaning behind their baby boy’s name.

“It happens to honor Jacob’s dad, [Matthew Roloff], since it is the Spanish version of the name Matthew,” Rock captioned a photo of a Christmas ornament. “We looked it up and found out the name Mateo means, ‘God’s gift’ or ‘gift from God.’ Which is incredibly fitting for our boy, who is a gift to so many in so many ways. His middle name, Tomás, is a Chilean family name. It is my cousin, my dad’s and my late brother’s name.”