Little People, Big World baby bumps! The TLC show’s cast members have shared their pregnancy progress over the years.

Tori Roloff was the first reality star to give Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff a grandchild when she and Zach Roloff welcomed son Jackson in May 2017. Four months later, Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff’s daughter, Ember, arrived.

The cousins are “really close.” Zach told Good Housekeeping in April 2020: “Jackson and Ember have had plenty, tons of time to hang out with each other. With Jeremy and Audrey, [when] they had their book launch or whenever they would go on the book tour, quite a few times we hosted Ember at our house for a couple nights at a time. … We live in the same neighborhood as Jeremy and Audrey, so there [are] tons of opportunities [to hang out].”

The sisters-in-law were both pregnant again in 2019. Tori gave birth first to a baby girl named Lilah in November, and Audrey’s son, Bode, arrived two months later.

Jeremy posted sweet shots of his infant meeting Lilah in January 2020, writing via Instagram: “Twins with babies! It’s fun being in the same season of life together.”

Tori added, “Welcome to the world cousin Bode! We love you so much already. @jeremyroloff and @audreyroloff y’all make cute babies! #roloffroundup #twinningagain.”

The following year, Audrey and Jeremy had baby No. 3 on the way. “Our family’s growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?” he captioned her Instagram reveal in July 2021. “Tie-breaker coming November.”

Audrey shared the experience with her sister-in-law the third time around — but this time, with Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel Rock.

“Not for you but us: I’m very happy to say, we’re having a son,” Jacob announced via Instagram later that same month.

“We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December,” Rock added in a post of her own. “Just so glad the news is out. Best day of my life. Y’alls love and comments are seriously overwhelming. Making me cry over here. Thank you for sharing in our joy. Reading as many comments as I can. They mean so much to me.”

