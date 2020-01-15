Double trouble! Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff introduced their babies to each other for the first time on Tuesday, January 14.

“Welcome to the world cousin Bode! We love you so much already,” Tori, 28, captioned a slideshow of photos of herself holding her 1-month-old daughter, Lilah, and Audrey, also 28, holding her 1-week-old son, Bode. “@jeremyroloff and @audreyroloff y’all make cute babies! #roloffroundup #twinningagain.”

The Oregon natives’ husbands posed for pictures with their little ones as well. “Twins with babies!” Jeremy Roloff wrote alongside a photo with his twin brother, Zach Roloff. “It’s fun being in the same season of life together.”

Tori and Zach, 29, were the first to welcome their second child. “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the reality stars told Us Weekly in a November statement. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

The couple, who wed in July 2015, also share Lilah’s 2-year-old brother, Jackson.

Audrey gave birth for the first time in September 2017 to her daughter, Ember, and the toddler became a big sister when Bode arrived on January 8. “Ember Jean is very excited to have a little brother and we’re thrilled to be a family of four!” she and Jeremy, 29, told Us at the time. “We’re thankful for a healthy baby and we appreciate everyone’s support during this time!”

The Creative Love author opened up about her early days with her son, writing on Instagram on Monday, January 13: “Postpartum has been hard on my body, but cuddling with these precious little loves makes my heart so full. What an honor it is to be their mama.”

Audrey went on to write, “One of my favorite moments ever [was] Ember meeting Bode for the first time. She is just the sweetest big sister already. We took some videos that I’m sure we’ll share in our stories soon. [Jeremy Roloff] and I can’t stop smiling and laughing at the things she says about him and to him. She’s so eager to take care of him and give him lots of lovies.”

