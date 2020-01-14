Highs and lows. Audrey Roloff posted a sweet postpartum picture with her newborn son, Bode, and 2-year-old daughter, Ember, admitting that recovery has been “hard.”

“One of my favorite moments ever. Ember meeting Bode for the first time,” the Little People, Big World alum, 28, captioned a Monday, January 13, Instagram upload. “She is just the sweetest big sister already. We took some videos that I’m sure we’ll share in our stories soon. [Jeremy Roloff] and I can’t stop smiling and laughing at the things she says about him and to him. She’s so eager to take care of him and give him lots of lovies.”

The former reality star admitted, “Postpartum has been hard on my body, but cuddling with these precious little loves makes my heart so full. What an honor it is to be their mama.”

In the sweet shot, Audrey smiled from her hospital bed while holding her toddler and infant. Ember gazed down at her baby brother, her arms around him.

The couple welcomed their second child on Wednesday, January 8. “Ember Jean is very excited to have a little brother and we’re thrilled to be a family of four,” the former TLC personalities told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, January 10. “We’re thankful for a healthy baby and we appreciate everyone’s support during this time!”

Audrey and Jeremy, 29, announced in July that they had a little one on the way. The pair, who wed in 2014, previously welcomed Ember in September 2017.

The Oregon natives have “always wanted to have a big family,” they told Us exclusively in April. “We don’t put a timeline or a number on it, but Lord willing, we definitely want to have more kids and we’ll take them one at a time.”

Bode’s arrival came less than two months after Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, and his sister-in-law, Tori Roloff, welcomed their second child — a baby girl named Lilah. (The couple also share 2-year-old son Jackson.)

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the proud parents told Us in November. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”