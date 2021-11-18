Another baby on the way! Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are expecting their third child together.

The Little People Big World stars announced the pregnancy via Instagram on Wednesday, November 17.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” Tori, 30, wrote. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

The photographer shared a series of photos of the announcement, including the family of five letting off a confetti cannon behind a sign that read, “Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022.”

Tori and Zach, 31, posed alongside their two children, son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 23 months, for a photo shoot in the woods in order to share the news. Tori held her growing baby bump in one snap and held onto the sonogram with her husband in another picture.

Zach shared the same family snap via his Instagram account, adding a photo of his pregnant wife smiling as she put the sonogram on full display.

“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022!” he captioned the snaps. “Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! #zandtpartyoffive @toriroloff.”

The pregnancy news came just months after Tori, who married Zach in 2015, suffered a miscarriage in March.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” Tori captioned a photo via Instagram of a cross-stitch picture of Jesus holding their lost baby at the time. “We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.”

The TLC personality explained: “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

Three months later, Tori exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Zach were “still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby.”

She noted that the family of four was “just kind of happy where we are,” adding that adoption could be an option in the future.

“I’ve always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them,” Tori said in June. “I think those parents are amazing. It’s not something we’ve necessarily talked about, but those parents that do do that, I think it’s incredible.”

Ahead of getting pregnant, Tori and Zach moved their two little ones from Oregon to Washington.

“We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!!” the mother of two wrote via Instagram in October. “We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love.”