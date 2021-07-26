Little People, Big World’s Next Generation: See the TLC Stars’ Babies

Meet the Little People, Big World little ones! Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff’s kids have been growing families of their own over the years.

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff were the first of the TLC personalities to become parents, welcoming son Jackson in May 2017. Their daughter, Lilah, arrived in November 2019.

In March 2021, the reality stars suffered a miscarriage. “We went in for our first ultrasound at eight weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” Tori wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

The experience was “definitely the hardest thing,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021, adding, “It was pretty traumatic. But I have two happy, healthy, beautiful kids I get to love on every single day. That’s what I’m trying to remind myself. I’m still blessed for sure.”

As for Zach’s younger brother Jeremy Roloff, the Creative Love author and his wife, Audrey Roloff, share daughter Ember and son Bode, born in September 2017 and January 2020, respectively.

The couple, who wed in September 2014, exclusively told Us in January 2021 that they wanted to welcome “more kids in the near future.” Audrey explained at the time: “We’ve always said we wanted to have a big family, and I do feel like my body [is] totally recovered now.”

She noted that despite a “tricky transition,” Ember had adjusted well to big sisterhood. “She’s always been super into babies and super nurturing, so she was excited.”

In July 2021, they announced their “tie-breaker” pregnancy, telling their Instagram followers: “We’re about to be a family of five.”

Jacob Roloff announced that same month that he was joining his siblings’ parenting ranks. “Not for you but us: I’m very happy to say, we’re having a son,” the former TLC personality, who exited the show in 2016, captioned an Instagram photo with wife Isabel Rock.

The pregnant star added in a post of her own: “We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December.”

Keep scrolling to see Jackson, Bode and more Little People, Big World stars’ babies’ cutest photos.