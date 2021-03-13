Tori Roloff was planning to announce that she and her husband Zach Roloff were pregnant with baby No. 3. Instead, she revealed the couple suffered a miscarriage.

The Little People, Big World star, 29, shared the news via Instagram on Saturday, March 13. She posted a pic of a cross-stitch project, showing herself, Zach, 30, and their two kids, Jackson, 3, and Lilah, 16 months. The canvas also showed Jesus holding what would have been their third child and the words, “For I hold you by your right hand.”

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” Tori captioned the post. “We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.”

The TLC personality went on, “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

Tori praised Zach for supporting her through their loss.

“My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him,” she wrote. “If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day.”

The teacher’s message concluded, “I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone. I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me. So that’s what I’ll continue to do — thanking the Lord for what I have. Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all.”

Tori and Zach celebrated their youngest child, Lilah’s, first birthday in November 2020. The proud mom shared a sweet message for her daughter, calling her “a gift.”

“Happy birthday sweet Lilah Bean! We love you and your curiosity so much. I love that you know what you want and what you don’t want — this is going to serve you well in this world. I love that you’re a mama’s girl. It can be exhausting at times, but the fact that I can make you happy is the best feeling in the world. I love how you look at your dad and your brother with so much love. I love that you’re resilient and you’re getting good at going with the flow.”

She continued, “You are such a gift. I thank God every single day that He chose me to be your mom. I can’t wait to spend as many birthdays as I can with you!!”

The couple welcomed their little girl in November 2019. She joined big brother Jackson and Tori and Zach told Us Weekly in May 2019 that they weren’t done growing their family.

“I want a little pack,” Zach said. ” would love four or five kids.”