Loving on Lilah! Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff celebrated their daughter’s 1st birthday on Thursday, November 19.

“Happy birthday sweet Lilah Bean!” Tori, 29, captioned an Instagram slideshow of party pics. “We love you and your curiosity so much. I love that you know what you want and what you don’t want — this is going to serve you well in this world. I love that you’re a mama’s girl. It can be exhausting at times, but the fact that I can make you happy is the best feeling in the world. I love how you look at your dad and your brother with so much love. I love that you’re resilient and you’re getting good at going with the flow.”

The reality star went on to call her toddler “a light” in the family, concluding, “You are such a gift. I thank God every single day that He chose me to be your mom. I can’t wait to spend as many birthdays as I can with you!!”

She and Zach, 30, welcomed their baby girl in November 2019. Lilah joined Jackson, now 3, and he has been adjusting to big brotherhood ever since.

“We can definitely see moments and glimpses of him not wanting us to talk to Lilah,” Tori exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “He wants us to talk to him, but I think overall he’s a pretty easygoing kid. The transition hasn’t been terrible.”

Her husband added that Jackson had been “helpful” in his own way. “Jackson’s all about order,” Zach explained at the time. “He’s Mr. Professional, so Lilah has her thing and he has his, and those things don’t cross. But if she’s crying, he’ll go find a binky or a burp cloth.”

The Little People, Big World stars went on to tell Us that round two of parenting has been “more relaxing for them.” The TLC personalities said that they “divide and conquer” while raising the two little ones, noting that “Lilah’s a bit more chill and … Jackson is go, go, go all the time.”

The couple wed in July 2015 in Oregon and envision themselves having a big family. “I want a little pack,” Zach exclusively told Us in May 2019. “I would love four or five kids.”

Keep scrolling to see their youngest child’s birthday celebration, from her doughnut dessert to her highchair decor.