A new role! Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff’s 2-year-old son, Jackson, has mixed feelings about becoming a big brother.

“We can definitely see moments and glimpses of him not wanting us to talk to [our 4-month-old daughter], Lilah,” Tori, 28, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He wants us to talk to him, but I think overall he’s a pretty easygoing kid. The transition hasn’t been terrible.”

Her husband, 29, agrees, opening up about how “helpful” their eldest has been since Lilah’s November 2019 birth.

“Jackson’s all about order,” Zach explains. “He’s Mr. Professional, so Lilah has her thing and he has his, and those things don’t cross. But if she’s crying, he’ll go find a binky or a burp cloth.”

The Little People, Big World stars are doing “great” quarantining with their family of four amid the coronavirus pandemic even though their kids are “in different seasons of life.”

“Lilah’s a bit more chill and is not moving yet, but Jackson is go, go, go all the time,” Zach tells Us, which is why he and his wife “divide” their time. “I usually take Jackson and then Tori will hang out with Lilah, or vice versa. We just divide and conquer.”

The reality stars, who wed in July 2015 in Oregon, think that parenting is much “more relaxing the second time around.”

Tori tells Us, “With every kids, you have to take it in stride and figure out what each kid is doing. I think that things worked out pretty well with Jackson, so we were like, ‘Let’s try to do that again.’”

When it comes to adding babies to their brood, the TLC personalities are both on board. “We say we’re built for this,” Zach gushes. “We love it. It’s all part of the game, the fun, waking up at two in the morning. … It’s strengthened [our] relationship.”

The youth soccer coach considers Tori to be a “great mom,” telling Us, “I love watching her with the kids. I think she just has that sense.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi