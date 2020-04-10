Honesty hour. Tori Roloff described the “scary” moment she found out that their now-4-month-old daughter, Lilah, has dwarfism.

“They were valid worries,” the Little People, Big World star, 28, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Watching [those moments] in hindsight … it’s so much easier for me to look back and like like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that was a scary moment.’ But everything’s working out and everything is good.”

Even though the little one is now “here, healthy and happy,” the reality star says, “When you are becoming a parent to a child that has any sort of disability or any sort of thing, it can be really scary. I think that I’m proud to have shared that moment with [viewers].”

The Oregon native and her husband, Zach Roloff, welcomed their baby girl in November 2019. She joined her 2-year-old brother, Jackson.

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the pair told Us at the time. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

The couple are now “constantly monitoring” Lilah, Zach, 29, says. “When you have a child with dwarfism … you’re a little more hypersensitive to head measurements, neck movement and leg development. … Family history comes into play.”

His wife chimes in, “When things pop up like fussiness or a temperature, that can mean something so different when you have a child with dwarfism.”

In January, Tori opened up about how Lilah’s diagnosis affected her birth plan and led her to have a C-section. “It’s not that I couldn’t have a vbac [vaginal birth after cesarean], but most likely it would have ended in a C-section so we just skipped ahead,” the TLC personality wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

She went on to write that her hospital visit was “so much more difficult” than when she welcomed Jackson, adding that she’s “just trying to get back into shape” and love her body.

Tori and Zach tied the knot in July 2015 in Oregon.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi