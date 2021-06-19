Looking ahead. Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff plan to expand their family after previously suffering a miscarriage in March.

“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” the photographer, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 17. “And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are.”

Tori added that adoption is also “definitely” on the table for her and her husband, 31. He chimed in, “I’ve always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them. I think those parents are amazing. It’s not something we’ve necessarily talked about, but those parents that do do that, I think it’s incredible.”

The Little People, Big World stars are already the parents of son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 19 months. Their eldest doesn’t ask for any younger siblings since he’s already struggling to “share” his parents, the TLC personalities joked.

When the reality stars suffered a pregnancy loss earlier this year, the toddler knew that Tori was pregnant. “We stopped talking about it, and he hasn’t asked about it since,” Zach told Us on Wednesday. “He went to go stay with grandpa. He got a lot of farm time.”

The pair shared their miscarriage news in a March Instagram post. “We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby No. 3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” Tori wrote at the time. “We went in for our first ultrasound at eight weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier. I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

She called her husband her “unwavering rock,” writing, “He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him.”

The loss was “definitely the hardest thing” the mother of two has ever gone through, she told Us. “It was pretty traumatic. But I have two happy, healthy, beautiful kids I get to love on every single day. That’s what I’m trying to remind myself. I’m still blessed for sure.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp