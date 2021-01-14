Future family of five? Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff are planning to give their two children a sibling soon.

“We’ve always said we wanted to have a big family, and I do feel like my body [is] totally recovered now,” Audrey, 29, exclusively told Moms Like Us hosts Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz on Wednesday, January 13, while promoting her and Jeremy’s new book, Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love. “I’m a year out. Bode — he just had his 1st birthday. So we want to have more kids sometime soon in the near future.”

Audrey gave birth to her and Jeremy’s daughter, Ember, 3, in September 2017, and Bode, 12 months, arrived two years later. The little ones got along “pretty good … in the beginning,” the Oregon native told Us.

She added that the “tricky transition” came when their son could “crawl and take [his sister’s] toys,” as well as her food and snacks around 6 months.

Audrey explained, “That was a different adjustment, but she’s always been super into babies and super nurturing, so she was excited.”

After Bode made his Instagram debut in January 2020, Audrey shared a sweet shot of her eldest child holding the infant in a hospital bed. “She is just the sweetest big sister already,” the proud mom wrote at the time. “Jer and I can’t stop smiling and laughing at the things she says about him and to him. She’s so eager to take care of him and give him lots of lovies.”

Jeremy, 30, told Us on Wednesday that Ember is happy as long as she has “someone to talk to,” noting that it helps that Bode is “just chill as a cucumber.”

While raising their kids, the couple have a close relationship with Jeremy’s brother, Zach Roloff, and his wife, Tori Roloff. Since the Little People, Big World stars welcomed children around the same time, Jackson, 3, and Lilah, 13 months, love playing with their cousins.

“It’s been really good to have someone that we can share in our season of life with,” Jeremy told Us. “Kids go play and then we discuss parenting or whatever it might be. And it’s been really great.”

He and Audrey open up about their communication as a couple in Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love, which was released on January 5. “We want our marriage to be a creative representation of the love of Christ that is refreshing, inviting and igniting,” she told Us of the book. “We want to inspire our generation to be more intentional with their work relationships in life.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi