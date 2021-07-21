The Roloff family is growing! Jacob Roloff announced on Tuesday, July 20, that his wife, Isabel Rock, is pregnant with their first child.

“Not for you but us: I’m very happy to say, we’re having a son,” the Little People, Big World alum, 24, captioned an Instagram photo of himself cradling the expectant star’s baby bump.

Isabel, 25, commented, “I love you!!” She added in a post of her own: “We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December.”

The couple’s family members showed their support in the comments. “LET’S GO! So excited for you!” Jeremy Roloff wrote, while his pregnant wife, Audrey Roloff, added, “Baby BOYYYYYY. Cannot freakin wait to meet you! Praying for you already.” Tori Roloff commented with a baby emoji, as well as a blue heart.

Isabel went on to gush about her pregnancy on her Instagram Story, writing, “Just so glad the news is out. Best day of my life. Y’alls love and comments are seriously overwhelming. Making me cry over here. Thank you for sharing in our joy. Reading as many comments as I can. They mean so much to me.”

She and the former TLC personality tied the knot in September 2019 in Oregon after getting engaged in January 2018.

One year after their nuptials, Jacob claimed via Instagram that he had been “molested by an executive field producer” after a “long grooming process” while filming Little People, Big World.

“By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly,” he wrote in December 2020. “Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general. … I continue my own contemplation on the voyeurism involved in the entire enterprise of reality television — a massive spectacle of drama and pain and argument and invasion, with a little joy sprinkled over, that viewers watch completely disassociated from the complex humans inside the simplistic ‘characters’ they see on TV.”

Isabel reposted Jacob’s statement on her Stories, saying she was “incredibly proud” of her husband. “Proud to know you, proud to love you, proud to be your wife,” she commented on his post at the time.