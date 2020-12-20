Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, showed her support after he claimed he was molested as a child while filming Little People, Big World.

“When Jacob and I started dating, I got a taste of what being in the public eye means,” the artist, 24, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 19. “It was eye opening to see that when you are in the public eye, you can’t just post whatever you want anymore, because whatever you put out there would usually be followed by a tabloid or a blog talking about it. Not only that, but you’d also get hundreds of comments from strangers about your life and their opinions on it. This gave me anxiety (still does), but I noticed Jacob was curiously calm about it. I remember reading a few awful comments one day, and being the sensitive being I am thinking to myself, ‘how does he do this?’ So, I decided to ask him. ‘Jacob, how does none of this bother you?’”

Rock, who married Roloff, 23, in September 2019, then reflected on his stance toward his public role. “And his response will never leave me, because it showcases the type of grounded, strong and solid person he is and always has been. ‘Well, it simply doesn’t bother me because I know who I am, and they don’t. So let them talk,’” she continued. “You are the most self assured person I know, and I am in awe of you. You are free, my love. I am so proud of you.”

The reality star shared his allegations via Instagram on Tuesday, December 15, claiming he was “molested by an executive field producer” after a “long grooming process” when he was younger. He added that he needed “silence and time” to cope with the ramifications of his experience.

“I continue my own contemplation on the voyeurism involved in the entire enterprise of reality television — a massive spectacle of drama and pain and argument and invasion, with a little joy sprinkled over, that viewers watch completely disassociated from the complex humans inside the simplistic ‘characters’ they see on TV,” he wrote. “Yet, there is no inherent casual connection between reality television production and childhood trauma.”

TLC responded to the accusations in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 16: “TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World. We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities. Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time.”

Roloff’s loved ones rallied around him after the news. “I love you forever and always Jacob. I’m proud of you. Now you don’t have to feel alone and carry this around anymore,” his mother, Amy Roloff, wrote, while his father, Matt Roloff, added, “Love you Jacob George Roloff … very proud!”

Matt, 59, and Amy, 56, split in 2015, nine years after their reality show premiered. They are also parents of 30-year-old twins Zach and Jeremy and 27-year-old daughter Molly.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.