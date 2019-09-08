‘Little People, Big World’ Star Jacob Roloff Marries Isabel Rock





A joyous occasion! Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff married Isabel Rock on Saturday, September 7.

Jacob’s sister-in-law Tori Roloff, who is married to his brother Zach Roloff, shared adorable photos from the wedding on her Instagram Stories using the hashtag, “#RockingRoloffWedding.” In one photo, Tori and Zach, 29, along with their 2-year-old son, Jackson, posed for a family portrait in front of Jacob and Isabel’s red 1987 Westfalia Volkswagen camper van.

Tori, who is currently pregnant with her and Zach’s second child, sweetly cradled her growing baby bump. The toddler, meanwhile, stole the show wearing the cutest little checkered bow-tie, khaki pants and navy suspenders that were paired with a matching blazer.

Brother Jeremy Roloff also shared the excitement, posing with the newlyweds in an Instagram Story on his page. “So excited for Jacob and Isabel,” he wrote alongside the snap that shows the beaming bride in a long-sleeve lace gown and her doting husband in red suspenders. “A sister and a new family! Love you guys!”

Jeremy, 29, later posted a video of wedding guests surrounded by a campfire listening to live music. The celebration was said to have taken place at the Roloff Family Farms in Oregon.

Jacob and Isabel announced their engagement in January 2018. “…we got ENGAGED!” the 21-year-old captioned an Instagram post of himself giving his bride-to-be a piggyback ride. “It happened in Iceland on the frozen pond, Tjornin, late on Christmas. So much love for this beautiful soul @izzysofia_ . Here’s to many more Christmas’ , you n me.”

Ahead of their nuptials, Jacob gushed over his wife in August. “Dressed up and went on a date night with Izzy last night. Just around a month til I’m goin on dates with my wife,” he captioned an Instagram post of the pair on Instagram. “Like a pot of warm tea She and I is easy to me.”

