Major moment! Tori Roloff is pregnant with her second child, but she just celebrated a new milestone with her son, Jackson.

“First night in his big boy bed!” the Little People, Big World star, 28, captioned a Thursday, August 22, Instagram pic of the 2-year-old. “You can stop growing now Jackson! #babyjroloff.”

In the social media upload, the toddler sat in bed with his back against a pillow and a teddy bear in his lap, smiling for the camera.

Us Weekly broke the news in May that the pregnant reality star and her husband, Zach Roloff, have another little one on the way. “We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl,” Tori told Us at the time.

Two months later, the TLC personality opened up about her pregnancy and body images issues, saying this time around has been “harder than [her] last.”

Tori added, “Don’t get me wrong — I’ve been so lucky. I’m not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

The Oregon native went on to say, “It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way. Us as women are so badass. Like, we can grow babies. And I know I need to give this up to God right and be thankful for this gift, and I’m trying, trust me. But for all those women out there … you need to hear this just like I do: you’re beautiful, you’re strong, and dang it love yourself no matter what.”

