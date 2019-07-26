So much to celebrate! Tori Roloff and her husband, Zach Roloff, rang in their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 25, ahead of their second baby’s birth.

“Cruising around the Willamette with my favorite person was a perfect way to spend our anniversary!” the pregnant reality star, 28, captioned her Instagram upload of their sunset yacht ride. “Love you so much babe uh! #storyofzachandtori.”

In addition to sharing shots of their bridge views and her baby bump, the Oregon native posted a few selfies on her Instagram Story. In one, Tori and her husband, 29, drank from red cups. “Don’t worry, it’s sparkling cider,” she wrote.

Zach honored his wife with a sweet social media shout-out, writing, “Happy Anniversary Tori. Love you.”

Us Weekly broke the news in May that the Little People, Big World stars are expecting their second child together. They welcomed their son, Jackson, 2, in May 2017.

“We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” the TLC personalities told Us exclusively at the time. “We cannot wait to meet our sweet baby girl!” She is due in November.

Earlier that same month, the pair opened up to Us about their family plans. “I would love four or five kids,” Zach said. “I want a little pack. Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens.”

His wife went on to say, “It’s just on God’s timing and just whenever. We’re ready for it.”

While the couple, who tied the knot in 2015, await their daughter’s arrival, they’re enjoying solo time with their son. “He’s talking more, he’s mimicking more [and] he can understand more,” Zach told Us. “He’s just doing everything a little bit better lately.”