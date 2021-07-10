Partners in parenting! Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff have each other’s backs while raising their two kids.

“We do a really good job of stepping in when the other one needs a minute,” Tori, 30, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while sharing their parenting dos and don’ts. “I think that we are really good at, like, communicating when [we] need a minute or [we] need a second.”

The photographer noted that when she suffered a miscarriage in March, she “wasn’t afraid to show emotions in front of” her 4-year-old son, Jackson. “My youngest, [19-month-old Lilah], is still I think too young to notice anything.”

When the Little People, Big World stars do get “frustrated,” they take the little ones from each other “for a sec.”

Zach, 31, chimed in, “Neither of us have them for days on end.”

The TLC personalities announced their pregnancy loss via Instagram, and Tori told her followers at the time that her husband had been an “unwavering” support system.

“He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him,” she explained in March. “If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day. Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child. … Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all.”

After long days of parenting the two kids, the reality stars “definitely” enjoy glasses of wine. “We both wind down and, like, do our own thing for 30 minutes, an hour, whatever,” Zach told Us of bedtime.

He and his fellow Oregon native make sure to maintain consistency in their parenting decisions — especially in front of Jackson and Lilah.

“Like, if we say no gummy bears after dinner, the other person is pretty consistent about [saying], like, ‘Hey, Dad said this,’” Tori explained to Us. “You should definitely stay true to what you and your partner [agreed on].”

Watch the video above for more of Tori and Zach’s parenting tactics, from limiting screen time to cosleeping.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp