Surprise! Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff have moved from Portland, Oregon, to Washington with their two children.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” the photographer, 30, captioned a Thursday, October 14, Instagram slideshow showing their old and new houses. “We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love.”

While the Little People, Big World stars will “miss Portland,” Tori gushed, “We’re so excited for our new adventure in WASHINGTON!”

The TLC personalities, who share son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 22 months, as well as dog Murphy, gave a glimpse of their hectic transition via Instagram.

“For everyone asking how moving is going, I’m dying a slow death,” Tori captioned an Instagram Story video showing stacks of cardboard boxes.

The Oregon native also shared footage of Zach, 31, playing with their eldest child, writing, “New house calls for new Legos! I love these two. Especially grateful for a husband who recognizes I need to get organized and settled as soon as possible so he pays extra attention to our kids.”

The couple wed in July 2015 in Oregon, one year after their engagement. Tori gave birth to Jackson and Lilah in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

In March, the pair revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage. “Everyone says it’s nothing that I did or we did, it was just [that] this baby wasn’t viable for life, but it’s hard to, like, not wonder what happened on that day,” Tori said in an episode of the TLC show four months later. “But it is common. It happens to more people than you think, but you just never think it’s gonna happen to you especially after two full term babies and zero complications. I think that’s why it hit us, especially me, so hard.”

Zach chimed in at the time: “I want to support her however I can. It’s upsetting to watch her go through something like this. It brings about new empathy. … She had, like, eight weeks of feeling pregnant and now she’s not.”

In July, the couple’s sister-in-law Audrey Roloff announced that her third child is on the way, joining daughter Ember, 4, and son Bode, 21 months. Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel Rock, is also pregnant with her first child, debuting her baby bump later that same month.

