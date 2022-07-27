A new chapter! Jack Osbourne’s fiancée, Aree Gearhart, gave birth to the pair’s first child together on July 9.

“I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!” Osbourne, 36, captioned the infant’s Instagram debut on Wednesday, July 27, weeks after the baby’s arrival. “Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️.”

The new mom, 31, shared a sweet announcement on her own. “My soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07pm. New level of love unlocked,” she gushed.

The milestone moment marks the interior designer’s first foray into parenthood, while the former reality star became a dad in 2012 with then-wife Lisa Stelly.

The former couple welcomed Pearl, now 10, at the time, followed by Andy, 6, and Minnie, 4, in 2015 and 2018, respectively. The duo called it quits in May 2018, finalizing their divorce 10 months later.

The Osbournes alum subsequently met Gearhart on the dating app Raya, making their relationship Instagram official in September 2019.

“Aree and Jack’s relationship all happened super fast,” a source exclusively shared with Us Weekly three months later.

In December 2021, Osbourne told his Instagram followers about his engagement to Gearhart, writing, “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her stepmom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”

His sister, Kelly Osbourne, commented that she was “so so so beyond happy,” adding, “Now we really are sisters!!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!!”

Mom Sharon Osbourne sent love from her and father Ozzy Osbourne, writing “Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family, and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness.”

As for the bride-to-be, Gearhart called her partner her “best friend” in a post of her own.

“I’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne,” Gearhart gushed at the time. “My soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. I’m ready for forever with you and our tribe.”

The pair announced their pregnancy in March of the following year with a baby bump debut via Instagram. “Exciting news!!” the London native captioned the social media upload. “@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby No. 4 here we come!”

The then-expectant star, for her part, wrote via Instagram: “Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer. New member of our tribe coming summer 2022.”

