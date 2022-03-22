Family man! Jack Osbourne is expecting his fourth baby, his first with fiancée Aree Gearhart.

“Exciting news!!” the Osbournes alum, 36, captioned a Monday, March 21, Instagram photo of himself cradling the 31-year-old interior designer’s baby bump. “@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby No. 4 here we come!”

The Utah native posted the same photo, gushing, “Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer 😉 New member of our tribe coming summer 2022.”

Osbourne became a father in April 2012 when he and then-wife Lisa Stelly welcomed daughter Pearl, now 9. The former couple went on to welcome daughters Andy, 6, and Minnie, 4, in June 2015 and February 2018, respectively, before calling it quits in May 2018.

“We absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work,” the exes wrote in a joint statement when their divorce was finalized in March of the following year. “What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had seven beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”

The former reality began dating Gearhart later that same year, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly in September 2019 that they met via the dating app Raya.

“Aree and Jack’s relationship all happened super fast,” the insider explained at the time.

The England native proposed to Gearhart two years later. “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me,” Ozzy Osbourne‘s son told his Instagram followers in December 2021. “She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her.”

Jack went on to call his partner “truly a magical being,” concluding, “Her stepmom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier than [sic] I am right now.”

The bride-to-be added in a post of her own: “Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. I’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. I’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”

