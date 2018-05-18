It’s over for Jack and Lisa Osbourne. Lisa filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Friday, May 18, after six years of marriage, Us Weekly confirms.

The duo, who tied the knot in Hawaii in 2012, welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Minnie Theodora, in February. They are also parents of daughters Pearl, 6, and Andy, 3.

According to the divorce documents obtained by Us, Lisa listed their date of separation as May 4. She is also seeking joint and physical custody of their kids and asking for spousal support.

Jack, 32, recently posted photos of Lisa in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the mums in my life. Love you lots. Xoxoxo,” he wrote alongside series of pics of Lisa, their kids and his mother, Sharon Osbourne.

Lisa, 31, meanwhile, shared a selfie on Thursday, May 17, sans her wedding ring. “Lashes long, patience short,” she captioned the photo, in which her hand is noticeably bare.

The Fancy Sprinkles founder also posted a quote to her Instagram Story on Friday that read, “The cream always rises to the top.”

Back in October, Jack joked to Us Weekly that Lisa’s third pregnancy was not planned.

“I guess oopsie?” he told to Us after news broke that they were expecting again. “It was definitely unexpected, but we’re excited. I want a bunch of kids. But I think we’re going to tap out at three.”

Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour star also told Us at the time that he knew how “not to rock the boat” at home.

“Lisa is currently redecorating the entire house. We’re repainting the kitchen, the cabinetry, replacing all the hardware. She now hates all of the rugs in our house, so we’re replacing all the rugs. It’s just like, ‘Please stop,’” he explained. “I can’t say ‘No, we’re not doing that,’ because it gets tense. If I just smile and nod, I get to go surfing!”

The Blast was the first to report news of Jack and Lisa’s split.

