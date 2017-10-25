When Jack Osbourne sat down with Us Weekly in May, the father of two said he was open to having more children — just not any time soon. Flash forward to August when Osbourne’s wife, Lisa, announced that baby No. 3 is on the way.

“I guess oopsie?” Jack, 31, cracked to Us in NYC on Tuesday, October 24. “It was definitely unexpected, but we’re excited. I want a bunch of kids. But I think we’re going to tap out at three.”

Lisa is currently 24 weeks along and in what Jack called “psycho nesting mode.” (Nesting during pregnancy is the overwhelming desire to get your home prepared for your new addition).

“Lisa is currently redecorating the entire house,” said the dad of daughters Pearl, 5, and Andy, 2. “We’re repainting the kitchen, the cabinetry, replacing all the hardware. She now hates all of the rugs in our house, so we’re replacing all the rugs. It’s just like, ‘Please stop.’” But the former MTV star knows better than to open his mouth.

“I know not to rock the boat. I can’t say ‘No, we’re not doing that,’ because it gets tense,” Jack explained. “If I just smile and nod, I get to go surfing!”

Surfing and exercise are a big part of Jack’s life these days. In 2012, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. He later launched his own nonprofit campaign You Don’t Know Jack About MS. “I try to remain as active as possible. I think a body in motion stays in motion,” he explained. “There are consequences if you go ‘Screw it! I’ll just be a slob.’ I need to take care of myself because if I don’t, bad things could happen.”

And Jack doesn’t have time to get sick with two very active daughters who need him and a bundle of joy on the way.

“We don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl. Lisa’s done all the blood work where they can tell,” Jack told Us. “But I think we’re going to wait for the grand surprise.”

