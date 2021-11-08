Crazy, but that’s how it goes! The Osbourne family paved the way for a new kind of reality television that focused on family dynamics and gave a glimpse inside the lifestyles of the rich and the famous.

Ozzy Osbourne and his manager, Sharon Osbourne, tied the knot in July 1982 in Maui. Sharon gave birth to their eldest daughter, Aimee, in September 1983 followed by daughter Kelly in October 1984 and son Jack in November 1985. Ozzy is also the father of children Elliott, Louis and Jessica, with whom he shares with ex-wife Thelma Riley.

The former Black Sabbath lead singer was known for his onstage antics, but his family also entered the public eye on the MTV reality series The Osbournes. The Emmy-winning show — which ran from 2002 to 2005 — followed Sharon and Ozzy as they attempted to parent their rebellious teens.

Kelly told WTOP in 2017 that filming reality TV was drastically different in the early 2000s.

“We were the first and only ones who did it the way we did it,” the Fashion Police alum said. “[Today], they’ll film a season in less than six weeks. It took us six months! If we did it the way that they do it now, we’d probably still be doing it. You have a lot more control. But we got to a point where we’re like, ‘Let’s end on a high, people know who we are now, it isn’t what we want to do forever, [so] it’s a nice time to stop.’”

However, Aimee chose not to appear on the show with the rest of the Osbourne clan. In 2020, Sharon explained on The Talk that she didn’t blame her oldest daughter for avoiding the spotlight. The Celebrity Apprentice alum detailed the intensive filming process, which included about 30 crew members following them “24 hours a day.”

“The house wasn’t a home anymore. It was a studio,” she said. “So, I get why she didn’t like it. But would I have done it differently? I didn’t know what I was doing then. So, you know, I wouldn’t have done anything differently because I had an unbelievable time doing it.”

The Osbourne family briefly returned to TV with their short-lived variety series Osbournes Reloaded, but the show was canceled in 2009 after one season. Ozzy and Jack teamed up for the reality series Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour in 2016, but the show ended after three seasons. The “Crazy Train” singer and Jack reunited with Sharon and Kelly for their Travel Channel series, The Osbournes Want to Believe, in 2020.

The Osbourne brood has also expanded since their MTV days. Jack is the father of three daughters — Pearl, Andy and Minnie — whom he welcomed in 2012, 2015 and 2018, respectively, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. The former couple were married from 2012 to 2018.

“It’s all time management now,” Jack told Us Weekly in April 2019 when asked how he was adjusting to single coparenting. “Especially getting the kids out in the morning. Although it’s my favorite part of the day — getting them up, getting them ready — it’s still very stressful. But yeah, it’s good.”

Keeping scrolling to see photos of the Osbournes over the years: