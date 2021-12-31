He put a ring on it! After nearly two years of dating, Jack Osbourne is engaged to girlfriend Aree Gearhart.

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me,” Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s son, 36, captioned an Instagram selfie with the interior designer on Thursday, December 30. “She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her.”

The bride-to-be shared the same snap via her social media page on Thursday, gushing about her beau. She wrote, “Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. I’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. I’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”

The England native — who shares children Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 3, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly — couldn’t help but praise his fiancée and their blended family.

“She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than [sic] anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier than [sic] I am right now,” Jack added in his post.

Shortly after the Fright Club star shared the happy news, his family shared their congratulations.

“I’m so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!!” sister Kelly Osbourne commented on Gearhart’s social media snap.

Jack’s parents were equally enthused about the news. The former Talk cohost, 69, added via her own Instagram post: “Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness. ❤️”

The newly engaged couple began dating nearly two years earlier in September 2019, At the time, the Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour alum made their romance Instagram official over Labor Day weekend.

“Aree and Jack’s relationship all happened super fast,” an insider previously told Us Weekly in December 2019, noting that the twosome met via the dating app Raya. “They are not living together yet but she is trying to mother his children already.”

Shortly before Jack was linked to the Georgia native, Us confirmed in March 2019 that he finalized his divorce with Stelly, 34, after seven years of marriage.

“So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work,” the coparents — who previously wed in 2012 — wrote in a statement posted to Jack’s Instagram in May 2018 announcing their split. “What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

The statement concluded at the time: “We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”