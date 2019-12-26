Moving on! Jack Osbourne has a new flame after finalizing his divorce from Lisa Stelly in March.

The Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour star, 33, made his relationship with Aree Gearhart Instagram official in September after spending Labor Day weekend in Malibu, California. Jack was pictured with his “girl squad,” including Gearhart, 28, his sister Kelly Osbourne, friend Kimberly Stewart and their children.

“Aree and Jack’s relationship all happened super fast,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, December 23. “They are not living together yet but she is trying to mother his children already.”

Gearhart and Jack were spotted together at the 2019 American Music Awards in November, and the couple spent Christmas Day with the Osbourne family. Jack posted a festive photo to Instagram of himself standing next to his new flame, his daughters, Pearl, 7, Andy, 4, and Minnie, 22 months, and father Ozzy Osbourne.

According to the source, Jack met the Georgia native on the membership-based dating app Raya. The television personality was previously linked to artist Meg Zany in January after splitting from Stelly, 32, seven months earlier. When news of the couple’s separation broke in May 2018, Jack and his now-ex told Us that they “absolutely still love each other” and will “remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

The statement continued: “We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”

Details of Jack and Stelly’s divorce were settled in August 2018 when it was decided that the exes would share joint custody of their children. They each also received a house in the settlement.

Though the exes have tried to keep things cordial, Jack made headlines for allegedly punching Stelly’s boyfriend, Michael Gabel, one month before reaching a settlement with his ex-wife. Authorities were called to the estranged pair’s Los Angeles home and North Hollywood police confirmed to Us that Gabel did not want to press charges after a battery report was taken.