Signed, sealed, delivered. Jack Osbourne and his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, are officially divorced. A judge signed off on the case on Tuesday, March 5, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Stelly, 32, filed for divorce from Osbourne, 33, in May 2018 after nearly seven years of marriage. Shortly after news of the separation broke, the pair spoke out on social media to clear up any questions.

“So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work,” they wrote in a statement posted to Osbourne’s Instagram page. “What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

The statement continued: “We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”

Three months later, Us confirmed that authorities were called to the estranged duo’s Los Angeles-area home after the reality television personality allegedly punched Michael Gabel, Stelly’s new boyfriend. While a battery report was filed, Gabel decided not to press charges.

Details of Osbourne and Stelly’s divorce were settled in August 2018. The former couple agreed to share joint custody of their three daughters: Pearl, 6, Andy, 3, and Minnie, 13 months. They each also received a house in the settlement.

The Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour star told Us in June 2018 that he and Stelly, whom he married in October 2012, were “trucking along.” He noted: “Things are going good … it is what it is.”

