Not a bad trade-off! Jack Osbourne and his estranged wife, Lisa Stelly, each received a house in their divorce settlement, The Blast reports.

According to court documents obtained by the website, the Osbournes alum, 32, transferred the deed for the pair’s home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles to Stelly. They previously purchased the 2,972-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom pad for $1,875,000.

The Blast reports that Stelly, 31, then filed papers to transfer the deed for the estranged couple’s mansion in the Studio City area to Osbourne. They bought that 5,614-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence for $3,200,000 in 2014.

The actress filed for divorce from the Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour star in May after six years of marriage. They announced the news in a joint statement shared on his Instagram account.

“The news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” the statement read. “So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the duo reached a settlement in their divorce case. They agreed to share joint custody of their three daughters: Pearl, 6, Andy, 3, and Minnie, 7 months.

